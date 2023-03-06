New Exhibit at Selby Gardens Features Dazzling Displays of Flowers & Foliage

A new one-of-a-kind exhibit is now open at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, featuring dazzling displays of flowers and foliage inspired by Tiffany glass.

"Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature" brings Louis Comfort Tiffany's famous stained glass to colorful light. It showcases his creativity and innovation by blending his art into nature, both indoors and outdoors, throughout the 15-acre Gardens. The exhibit features more than 40 authentic pieces, like lamps windows, and vases.

It's on display now through June 25 at the Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota Campus, located at 1534 Mound Street.

For more information, visit Selby.org.