New Documentary Gives You a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Natural Disasters & What It Takes to Rebuild

The new documentary “Hope Builds” details the devastating effects of natural disasters on communities nationwide and the human spirit that compels people to help each other rebuild.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 27, 2023
When Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida in 1992, the entire country realized our vulnerability to natural disasters and our dependence on each other. Now, over 30 years later, one company is looking back on three decades of disaster response.

To commemorate what began with a response to one storm, The Home Depot, in partnership with Imagine Entertainment, released the documentary "Hope Builds." It shines a light on untold stories of associates, partners, and neighbors who lived through or helped others affected by storms and natural disasters, showcasing how they came together as a community in a time of need.

Joining us from The Home Depot to discuss this new documentary and how we always need to be prepared for a natural disaster is Briar Waterman, Senior Director, Creative Design, and Home Improvement Expert Joe Cobb.

For more information, visit HomeDepot.com/HopeBuilds.

