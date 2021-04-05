Watch
New Discovery+ Documentary looks at the life of Pope Francis

"Francesco" Now Streaming on Discovery Plus
A new documentary just launched on Discovery Plus! It goes behind the scenes for an intimate look at the life of the most recognizable religious figure in the world, Pope Francis. “Francesco” is not a biographical film about Pope Francis in the traditional sense. Rather, the documentary provides a glimpse into his work addressing issues of today. We speak with Film Director Evgeny Afineevsky about his unprecedented access to the Pope and why he wanted to tell his story.

Learn more at DiscoveryPlus.com.

