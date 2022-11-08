New Children's Book Helping Parents Talk to Their Kids About Bullying

Watch Now
A new children's book is helping parents talk to their kids about bullying. It's called "I'm A Unicorn With One Red Wing."
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 10:15:33-05

It's a rhyming picture book that takes you on a journey through the eyes of Molly, a unicorn that gets bullied just because she looks different. When one of the bullies falls and gets hurt, Molly is quick to help. With a surprise ending, see how a simple act of kindness changes everything for her, and her bullies.

Author Carolyn Izzo says teachers, parents, educators, and therapists can all benefit from her book. She says it's a great tool to start conversations with elementary school-age kids (PreK-5th) about bullying, kindness, forgiveness, and self-love.

You can buy "I'm A Unicorn With One Red Wing" on Amazon, or you can go directly to ImAUnicornWithOneRedWing.com.

