New Book 'The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers' Available Now

How did the Cuban sandwich become a symbol for displaced people, win the hearts and bellies of America, and claim a spot on menus around the world? The odyssey of the Cubano begins with its hazy origins in the midnight cafés of Havana, from where it evolved into a dainty high-class hors d’oeuvre and eventually became a hearty street snack devoured by cigar factory workers.

In "The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers," three devoted fans—Andrew T. Huse, Bárbara C. Cruz, and Jeff Houck—sort through improbable vintage recipes, sift gossip from Florida old-timers, and wade into the fearsome Tampa vs. Miami sandwich debate to reveal the social history behind how this delicacy became a lunch-counter staple in the U.S. and beyond.

