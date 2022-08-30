Watch Now
New Book on America's Fastest Growing Sport

Pickleball is America's fastest growing sport! Writer and pickleball fan Rachel Simon joins us to talk about her new book.
Pickleball is America's fastest growing sport, with participation and popularity rising 213% between 2019 and 2020. More than four-million Americans are now playing, including the Kardashians, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio!

Now, in 'Pickleball for All,' writer and pickleball enthusiast Rachel Simon provides the ultimate primer for any level of player interested in the wild history, unique rules, and exciting future of the sport.

For more information or to purchase the book, head to HarperCollins.com.

