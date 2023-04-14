Watch Now
New Bedtime Picture Book is an Adventure in Imagination

We're talking with Amanda Kloots about her new book, "Tell Me Your Dreams." It's a new, heartwarming, bedtime picture book about the things we can do when we dare to dream.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:55:05-04

It’s bedtime and time to settle in for the night. But before we go to sleep, it’s time to talk about all the things there are to dream about. It’s an adventure in imagination and a reminder that when we close our eyes everything is possible.

"Tell Me Your Dreams," is the first-ever picture book from the beloved co-host of The Talk and New York Times bestselling author of "Live Your Life," Amanda Kloots. Inspired by Kloots’s own bedtime rituals with her son, "Tell Me Your Dreams" is a heartwarming picture book that’s perfect for any parent who wants their child to know that anything is possible if you just dare to dream. With its lyrical prose and heartfelt, soft-textured art from award-winning illustrator Alex Willmore, "Tell Me Your Dreams" is sure to become a favorite part of every family’s bedtime ritual.

You can buy the book right now on Amazon.com.

