Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

New Baby Must-Haves for Health and Safety

items.[0].videoTitle
Health and Safety Products for Babies
Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 10:02:52-05

We know for new parents, baby's health, development and safety are top of mind. So, if you're expecting, we've brought in some help. Today we are joined by child development specialist and parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions for your baby's wellness.

Products featured in segment:

1. Nanit Pro Monitor nanit.com 
MOMSDEAL20 for $20 off
2. Chicco Duo Bottle - chiccousa.com
3. Little Spoon -  littlespoon.com - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off 
4. ChildLife Essentials - amazon.com/childlife
5. VTech Kick & Score Playgym - available at Walmart

Find more great products and information by visiting CarlyOnTV.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com