New Award-Winning Mensch on a Bench Collection

Mensch on a Bench
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 24, 2021
THE 2021 AWARD-WINNING MENSCH ON A BENCH COLLECTION INCLUDES: NEW! The Zebra from Zion An adorable plush ‘menorah-striped’ zebra that includes a hardcover storybook that teaches readers the importance of living and celebrating an authentic Jewish life. Bashert the zebra is proud of his Jewish faith. There’s just one problem – he’s the only Jew in the Jungle! Join Moshe the Mensch as he learns from his new friend what it’s like to live a Jewish life when there’s not another member of the tribe for miles! The Original Mensch on a Bench SnowMensch, Dancing Bubbe Mitzvah Moose, Talking Mensch on a Bench.

Available on themenschonabench.com Amazon, Target, and Michael's.

