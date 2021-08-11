Watch
Navigating the Return to the Classroom

Returning to the Classroom
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:18:04-04

With the return to the classroom looking likely for many, parents and kids will be celebrating a back-to-school season unlike any other – and experiencing a spectrum of emotions along with it. So, what can parents do to navigate both the excitement and anxiety of this back-to-school season? How can they set up their kids and themselves for success this school year? Host of Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, Child Psychologist and Mom, Amber Kemp-Gerstel shares her tips and tricks!

For more information visit Juicyjuice.com/yay.
Station Note: This segment is brought to you by Juicy Juice

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

