Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Navigate Neuropathy

items.[0].videoTitle
New ways to treat neuropathy
Posted at 3:20 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:20:27-04

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition of nerve damage due to a number of causes such as diabetes, traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes, exposure to toxins such as chemotherapy, agent orange and even statin drugs.

Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include tingling in the hands or feet, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance.

If you suffer from peripheral neuropathy, there are cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. Many neuropathy sufferers have been given dangerous medications that just mask the pain and don't fix the problem. We treat our patients with NO DRUGS and NO INJECTIONS. We focus on regenerating and reviving nerves and arteries that are dead or dying using the most state-of-the-art equipment.

Navigate Neuropathy 11669 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33635 NavigateNeuropathy.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com