If you have a dog, you can probably remember a time when suddenly they started barking at the television.

Now, for the first time ever, a pet food company is designing its commercials to appeal to pets, not people! Natural Balance Pet Foods hopes it will get their tails wagging and mouths watering.

The mastermind of the campaign, John Sturm of Natural Balance, joins us to talk more about it.

