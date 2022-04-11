Watch
National Water Safety Month

We talk about how to keep children safe around water.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:30:33-04

Pediatric drowning rates reached a 10-year record high. National Water Safety Month is May ... Water is a "silent killer" for children.

Water Smart Tots Foundation announces “EVERY CHILD WATER SMART GALA” on May 6,The charity benefit will take place at the Vault Event & Catering Center, 611 N. Franklin Street in Tampa. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, dinner, a live band, a silent auction. Guest speakers include WSTF Founder, Kari Bahour and Tampa’s Fire Chief, Barbara Tripp. EVERY CHILD WATER SMART GALA raises money to create awareness of pediatric drownings on the rise

For more information visit WaterSmartTots.org

