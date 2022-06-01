How much do you know about summer skincare? Well, today is National Skincare Education Day, and NextTribe.com beauty director Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here to educate us on the latest skincare ingredients and innovations for the warmer weather.

It’s breakout season here in Florida, and you can handle your acne at home. Curology, a teledermatology service, gives you access to prescription-grade acne solutions. Check it out at Curology.com [curology.com].

Another hot topic right now: antiperspirants! Secret’s newest spray, Weightless Dry Spray [secret.com], gets rid of that sticky underarm sensation because it feels dry instantly, is weightless on your skin, and gives you 48-hour odor protection. Find it at mass retailers like Walmart [walmart.com], Target [target.com], and Walgreens [walgreens.com].

Summer is the perfect time to reintroduce retinol back into your anti-aging routing. Check out No7 Retinol 1% Night Concentrate [walgreens.com], with the highest percentage of OTC retinol, followed by No7 Pure Retinol Post Retinol Soother [walgreens.com]. It’s at Walgreens and Walgreens.com [walgreens.com].

And of course it’s always sunscreen season in Florida! Choose a sunscreen without sacrifice: MD Solar Sciences Gleam + Glow SPF 50 [mdsolarsciences.com] protects beautifully, feels amazing on your skin, and gives your skin a natural radiance. It’s available at MDSolarSciences.com [mdsolarsciences.com].