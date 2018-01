This is the week when millions of Americans will raise awareness about the importance of school choice at more than 32,000 events, meetings, and activities planned for National School Choice Week (January 21 – 27, 2018). The Week will be America’s largest-ever series of events focusing on K-12 education.

Across the country, more and more families are discovering the power of school choice.

We chatted with Andrew Campanella, the president of National School Week and he shares this year's details