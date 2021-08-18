National Pinot Noir Day

Wine Lifestyle Expert, Sandra Guibord, Founder of Sandra's Wine Life, shares her favorite Pinot Noirs and suggested pairings.

Sandra shares some of her favorites.

Banshee Pinot Noir, Sonoma County

Montinore Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Mud House Pinot Noir, Central Otago New Zealand

Les Allies Bourgogne, Burgundy, Pinot Noir

Still need convincing? Below are some fun facts about one of our nation’s favorite red wines:

The name Pinot Noir comes from the French words “pine” and “black ,” a reference to the pine-cone shape of its clusters on the vine and the color of the grapes.

Burgundy, France , has long been the spiritual home of Pinot Noir, where it historically produces some of the best single-varietal wines in the world. But New World Wine Regions such as Williamette, Oregon is producing great competition!

Pinot Noir typically does better in cooler climates , as its trademark acidity, delicacy, and finesse disappear in warmer and hot weather.

A Thanksgiving favorite, Pinot Noir is often highly sought after as it is light enough to be enjoyed on the hottest summer days, as well as the coldest winter days.

The most common mistake about Pinot Noir is the serving temperature - don't be shy about chilling it, particularly in these unpredictable summer & fall months.

About Sandra Guibord

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to educate and entertain their VIP clients and executives.