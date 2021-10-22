If you're nuts about football, get ready for a touchdown in the taste game. To celebrate National Nut Day, Food and Lifestyle Expert Carolina Tarazona takes a crack at making your next tailgating party a scrumptious success.

To celebrate National Nut Day, Wonderful Pistachios has a giveaway on Instagram Follow @WonderfulPistachios and comment with your favorite pistachios flavor. 22 winners will be selected to receive packages of their favorite flavor and even more delicious Wonderful Pistachios flavors.