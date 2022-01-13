National Louis University's new Community Heroes scholarship program

We talk with Anthony Spano, Executive Director at National Louis University Florida.

• National Louis University (NLU) recently launched its new Community Heroes scholarship program, honoring the first responders and members of the military who keep America's communities safe. NLU’s Community Heroes scholarship is valued at 15% of total tuition and applies to both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. This is part of our commitment to lift up those in Tampa and across the country who work on the frontlines every day to keep the rest of us safe.

Nationally recognized as one of the country’s top 25 most diverse universities, National Louis University works to ensure that all learners are welcomed, valued, respected, and supported to reach their full potential. NLU has been a presence in Tampa for more than 35 years, and now we offer classes through our National College of Education, the School of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences, and the School of Business and Information Technology.

• We’ve long been leaders in the Educational Leadership space, part of the legacy of the 135-year old National College of Education, the historical foundation of NLU. But now, we are branching out to offer rigorous, quality instruction in the areas of Business, Counseling, and Psychology. This reflects our commitment to serving students’ needs first. The pandemic has shaken up the job market and the broader economy drastically, and students are looking for a business education that will help them understand how to found and lead the start-up of tomorrow. Likewise, we’re living through a broader mental health crisis that is afflicting more people every day, and so students are interested in a psychology education that can prepare them to tackle the challenges their communities are facing. And, importantly, they’re increasingly looking for flexible ways to pursue their education beyond the traditional four-year model. We provide that with our options to study in-person, fully remote, or hybrid.