National Community Development Week

Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 11, 2022
April 11-15 is National Community Development Week and Pasco County is proud to celebrate projects funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Federal funding from Housing and Urban Development to solve local problems and help our low income residents in decent housing, public facilities and services. Funding comes in annually and Pasco County requests proposals from community partners to fund and meet specific needs. For more information visit MyPasco.net

Week-long celebration includes free events open to the public including:

  • Lunch and Learn via WebEx: 
  • April 12, 2022/12:00 p.m./”Rosalie Rendu and Housing for the Homeless” with Michael Raposa of St. Vincent de Paul
  • April 14, 2022/12:00 p.m./”Homelessness in Pasco County” with CEO Don Anderson of Homeless Coalition of Pasco County
  • Agency Spotlight via WebEx:
  • April 15, 2022/12:00 p.m./One Community Now, Premier, Good Sam, CARES

You can register for the WebEx events by emailing communitydev@pascocountyfl.net.

  • Family Shelter Open House
  • April 13, 2022/11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m./Port Richey. FL
