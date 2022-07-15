National Clean Beauty Day is TODAY, and Beauty Expert Mickey Williams has all the goodies from the OGs of clean to iconic brands that are making strides to clean up their formulas.

Proudly all MyCHELLE products are Vegetarian, Cruelty-free, and Free of Phthalates, Parabens, Petroleum, Sulfates, Ureas, Artificial Fragrances and Colors.

MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals [mychelle.com]

The OG of Clean Beauty, MyCHELLE is a leader of the clean skincare movement for over 20 years now. The brand is extensive with a motto of Honesty, Transparency, and Authenticity. Founded in 2000 in Colorado, MyCHELLE is the original innovator of clean skincare.

Brand philosophy:

Since day one, we have worked to be positive and active agents of change in the world by making highly effective products that are inspired by nature. We continue to lead in creating effective, Eco-friendly products that are science-driven and help to get real results for all skin types.We are committed to full transparency around our ingredients. We promise powerful, effective products that make you look good, created by a mission-driven company that you can feel good about supporting. Because we care about you, our furry friends, and our planet, we do our best to go above and beyond. We are proud to be a founding member of the Environmental Working Group’s “Verified for Your Health” program, a PETA certified cruelty-free company and certified by Leaping Bunny. And, YES, we’ve been making reef-safe sun care for over a decade!

FAVES:

MyCHELLE Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50 [mychelle.com]

PRICE: $27.99

SHOP: @amazon [mychelle.com] and WholeFoods [wholefoodsmarket.com]

Sheer tinted, oil-free formula with 100% mineral broad-spectrum protection. Blends weightlessly and seamlessly giving skin a fresh, healthy glow with a smooth, matte finish.

DOES NOT CONTAIN: Retinyl Palmitate or chemical UV absorbers including Octinoxate, Octisalate, Oxybenzone or PABA.

MyCHELLE Renew Remarkable Retinal Eye Cream [mychelle.com]

PRICE: $37.99

SHOP: @MyCHELLE.com [mychelle.com]

Advanced, high-performance moisturizing cream with Vitamin A (patented-process Retinal), Plant Stem Cells and Ceramide 3 to promote skin renewal and reduce the signs of aging. Non-irritating. Dermatologist and Allergy tested.

***The USE ALL OVER and so clean you can even eat it!

LANOLIPS – CLEAN BEAUTY BRAND [lanolips.com]

My first experience with LANO happened while nursing my son. I was looking for something so pure to apply that my son was safe to consume if there was residue left behind. I ended up using the Multipurpose Superbalm EVERYWHERE and I cannot tell you how many people I have hooked on this incredible brand!

Brand Philosophy:

• Lanolips is a clean Australian beauty brand that believes that nature provides us with the most powerful ingredients of all – and that a short ingredients list is a good ingredients list.

• Lanolips lists each and every ingredient and its natural percentage on the packaging of all products

• Each of their products starts with their ultra-medical grade lanolin, which is 3x purer than medical grade lanolin and hypoallergenic.

• Lanolin naturally occurs in sheep’s wool and Lanolip’s lanolin is humanely sourced from Australian sheep farmers and works to mimic the skin’s own oils for the most natural hydration.

• Lanolips offers a safer, more effective, and 100% natural alternative to common petroleum-based balms.

No petrolatum. No parabens. No artificial fragrance. No mineral oil. No sulfates. No PEG's. No animal cruelty. No more dry skin.

Lanolips 101 Ointment [target.com]

PRICE: $16.99

SHOP: @Target [target.com]

• One is sold every minute globally.

• The original Lanolips 101 Ointment is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 200% of its weight in moisture.

• Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites and more

<Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm - Squeezed + Shadow.jpeg>

Lanolips Fruity Babies Trio [target.com]

PRICE: $16.49

SHOP: @Target [target.com]

<101 Fruity Babies 3.jpeg>

• The Lanolips Fruity Babies Trio is a super cute, mini trio of the 3 most popular flavors of Lanolips’ 101 ointment lip balm– Strawberry, Coconutter and Minty!

***The Best Clean Beauty Multitasker

Sunscreen has become a hot topic in the dirty cosmetics world. We’ve learned that mineral is best but not all mineral protection is clean and safe. This is why I really wanted to introduce you to CoTZ, just in case they haven’t hit your radar. Yes, their entire line is super silky and super clean but the Prime and Protect SPF 40 is quite simply the most amazing multitasking product I’ve met. Alone, It creates a golden glow on skin while it protects. And if you want to wear it under your makeup, it works as one of the most line smoothing primers I’ve used. Just amazing!

Brand Philosopy:

We care deeply about providing the safest, healthiest way to protect your skin.

CōTZ was founded in 2002 by a plastic surgeon whose singular mission was to create healthier mineral sunscreens that people want to wear daily. The result was an all-mineral sunscreen collection that feels elegant while keeping your skin safe from harmful UVA-UVB rays.

CŌTZ® STANDS FOR: Contains Only Titanium & Zinc

CōTZ® contains no chemical sunscreens, which can be irritating, penetrate your skin, and absorb UV energy. Mineral sunscreens are inherently gentle, and work by reflecting away harmful rays. So you never have to worry about harmful rays heating up and absorbing into your skin.

no parabens or other preservatives, REEF FRIENDLY, NO ANIMAL TESTING