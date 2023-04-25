Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

National Bucket List Day: What’s on Your Bucket List?

Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 14:45:44-04

If you don’t have a “bucket list”, you’ve at least heard of them. Bucket lists are synonymous with living life to the fullest and are now part of our everyday vernacular. But, with today’s high rates and inflation, these commonplace lists of dreams and aspirations are feeling less attainable than ever.

This National Bucket List Day, a new Ally Bank survey checks in with consumers on how they’re feeling - about their ability to budget and save, how they’re doing with their monthly bills, and if they’ve made any checks off their bucket list.

For more information visit ally.com/bucketlist

