National Beach Day August 30th

Happy National Beach Day Baby! Mickey Williams is here to make sure you are going to be the hottest but coolest and most glam beach bunny all while staying safe.

Have you seen the new summer accessory of 2021 that combines beach hats and glasses all-in-one? It has built-in UPF 50+ Araya Visors

SHOP: @MyAraya.com

If you’re bringing the kiddies with you, check out this SPF for the little ones. It’s so easy to apply so less fighting while applying MDSolarSciences KIDCreme SPF 50

PRICE: $35.00

SHOP: @MDSolarSciences.com

Packing the cooler? For the same price as that plastic bottle of infused water, you could bring on some ultra-hydrating and YUMMY coconut cans baby! Once Upon A Coconut

PRICE: $21.99 for 12 Pack

SHOP: @onceuponacoconut.com

Beach babes are sunkissed and care-free so no one needs all that makeup. Just a little tinted SPF please and your trusted waterproof mascara BIÂN Tinted SPF 30

PRICE: $60

SHOP: @TheBoxByDrAva.com

JOAH Beauty Lash UPrising Waterproof Mascara

PRICE: $9.99

SHOP: www.joahbeauty.com

Getting too hot? No worries do as the jet setters do and spritz with benefits Codex Beauty Antu Radiance Mist

PRICE: $65

SHOP: @CodexBeauty.com

