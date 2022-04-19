Natalie Talks to the Stars of the ABC Hit Show "The Wonder Years"

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their "wonder years" in a turbulent time. "The Wonder Years" stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:41:10-04
