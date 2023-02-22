Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

NASCAR Legend & NHRA Team Owner Tony Stewart Getting Ready for 2023 Season

NASCAR legend and NHRA team owner Tony Stewart joins us in studio! He's getting ready for the NHRA Gatornationals, running from March 9-12 in Gainesville.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:15:05-05

NASCAR legend and NHRA team owner Tony Stewart joins us in studio! He's getting ready for the 2023 NHRA season, both as a team owner and a driver!

Stewart made his driving debut last year in the NHRA and plans for a full-time racing schedule this year as well! The 2023 NHRA season kicks off with the Gatornationals, running from March 9-12 in Gainesville.

In addition to being a driver and team owner, Stewart will also be in the broadcast booth for NHRA on FOX. Its live broadcast for the Gatornationals alone is expected to average close to two-million viewers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com