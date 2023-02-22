NASCAR Legend & NHRA Team Owner Tony Stewart Getting Ready for 2023 Season

NASCAR legend and NHRA team owner Tony Stewart joins us in studio! He's getting ready for the 2023 NHRA season, both as a team owner and a driver!

Stewart made his driving debut last year in the NHRA and plans for a full-time racing schedule this year as well! The 2023 NHRA season kicks off with the Gatornationals, running from March 9-12 in Gainesville.

In addition to being a driver and team owner, Stewart will also be in the broadcast booth for NHRA on FOX. Its live broadcast for the Gatornationals alone is expected to average close to two-million viewers.