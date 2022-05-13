Watch
NAMI Pinellas Discusses Mental Health Awareness Month

Posted at 1:33 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:33:42-04

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Pinellas supports individuals & loved ones affected by mental illness so that they can build better lives. What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979, has blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. Today, we are in our community to raise awareness, provide support and education for the youth and for the one in five adults affected by a mental health condition.

NAMI Information & Resource Helpline:  Offers free information, resources and support to people living with mental health conditions, family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. NAMI Information & Resource Helpline can be contacted by phone or email. With every call and email, the helpline strives to help others move closer to recovery or meet the needs of a loved one providing care and support. The NAMI Pinellas County Information & Resource Helpline can be reached by calling 727-791-3434, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., ET or email office@nami-pinellas.org

Crisis Text Line:  Text NAMI to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.

