NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Pinellas provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness for the one in five individuals affected by mental illness and their loved ones. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and NAMI Pinellas is talking about the national movement, You Are Not Alone (YANA), and how they are bringing it to the local Tampa Bay region. Learn about mental health resources available, how to break stigma around mental illness and how to join the YANA movement.
Website: nami-pinellas.org
Sponsored by: Humana