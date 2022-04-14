Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MyCare Medical Group|Serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area

The difference between a common cold and seasonal allergies
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:00:13-04

MyCare Medical (formerly SunMed & Hernando Pasco Primary Care) is a Primary Care Group that has been serving the greater Tampa Bay area for more than 15 years.

Our organization was founded and is led by physicians that are committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients.

We have 15 locations and 25 providers that deliver professional, friendly, and quality care to our patients.

We specialize in caring for older adults and keeping them healthy, active seniors.

Contact Us: 855-202-8986

Visit Us Online: www.mycaremedicalgroup.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com