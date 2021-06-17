Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

MyCare Medical Group discusses Cardiovascular disease

MyCare Medical Group
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:06:28-04

Formed in 2018, MyCare Medical Group is a primary care group whose physicians have been providing high-quality patient care in a value-based model to Central and South Florida for more than 35 years. MyCare was founded by physicians that are committed to delivering the best possible patient outcomes and specialize in caring for and maintaining the health of older adults – helping them to live lives as healthy, active seniors. MyCare currently has 85 practices in multiple counties in Florida.

