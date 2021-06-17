MyCare Medical Group discusses Cardiovascular disease

Formed in 2018, MyCare Medical Group is a primary care group whose physicians have been providing high-quality patient care in a value-based model to Central and South Florida for more than 35 years. MyCare was founded by physicians that are committed to delivering the best possible patient outcomes and specialize in caring for and maintaining the health of older adults – helping them to live lives as healthy, active seniors. MyCare currently has 85 practices in multiple counties in Florida.
Website: www.mycaremedicalgroup.com
Phone Number: 855-202-8986
Facebook Link: @mycaremedicalfl