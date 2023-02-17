We're talking with Sheldon Epps about his new memoir, "My Own Directions: A Black Man's Journey in the American Theatre."

He recounts his rollercoaster ride of a life in the theatre, with all the excitement and occasional anguish that comes with the highs and lows. The author’s journey in the American theatre has been amplified by his experience as a Black man who has frequently been “one of the few,” “the first” or even “the only.”

