Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Must-Haves for Your Next Celebration

The Fourth of July is tomorrow and we've got the scoop on some last-minute ways to celebrate!
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:34:42-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Fourth of July Essentials

Target has everything you need to pull together a delicious, festive last-minute celebration, from grilling must-haves starting at just $2, festive desserts for under $5, and drinks starting at just $1.19.

My/Mochi, the ORIGINAL mochi ice cream, is the perfect snack for a joyfully chill summer.

The new Garnier Olia Highlights is Garnier’s 1st no ammonia highlights kit powered by oil and clay additive. Achieve multi-dimensional looking results and lighten up to 4 levels of lift, for perfectly blended highlights with no transfer to the hair not being highlighted. The Olia highlight kit is versatile for multiple end-looks: highlights, balayage, ombre, face framing and curl painting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com