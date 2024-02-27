Must-Have Products for 2024 With Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson

Lifestyle expert Maggie Jackson shares her favorite must-have product for 2024!
KeaBabies
- Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives. Products ranging from baby wrap carriers, swaddle wraps, memory books, toddler pillows to postpartum belts and more.
- Learn more by visiting KeaBabies.com. You can purchase this product directly from their site. Also available online via Amazon, Walmart & Target.
LâMO Footwear
- LâMO is a brand known for exceptional footwear since 1995 and has launched their new spring and summer collection that includes sneakers and sandals that will fit your active lifestyle.
- To see all of LâMO’s styles for women, men and kiddos, check out LaMOFootwear.com
Thicc Organics
- Get thicker hair naturally with Thicc Organics! Formulated with clinically proven organic ingredients to help nourish the hair follicles and strengthen the hair.
- Find out more about the Thicc Hair Kit - Follicle Stimulating System at ThiccOrganics.com. For a limited time, use code “MAGGIE25” for 25% off in February!
Lavior
- Lavior Eczema Relief Cream is your clinically proven botanical oasis, offering instant, soothing relief that lasts. This fast-acting, non-greasy formula penetrates deeply to combat even severe dryness, cracking, and flaking. Break the itch cycle and experience the Lavior difference.
- Learn more by visiting Lavior.com. Available for purchase on their brand website as well as online via Amazon or Walmart.