Must Have Home Items for the Season

We talk about some great products for your home.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 22:06:17-04

It’s spring home sprucing time - and with April being Earth Month - it’s a great time to look for products that enhance your life and the planet. Here with four tips is our friend, Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert – Kathryn Emery.

Featured Products:

Rethink The Way You Water: RootQuencher.Com 

Renewable, Indoor-Safe Solar Generators fromGeneverse.com

Coolaroo Shade Products, Pet Beds, and Grow Bags at Amazon.com

Save Money on Home Products and More atSlickdeals.com
 
For more information on sustainable home projects and products visit www.bethebesthome.com [bethebesthome.com]

