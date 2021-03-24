Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Must-have hair and skin products for Spring

items.[0].videoTitle
Must-have items for Spring
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:15:03-04

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some must-have items for spring!

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your daily routine simple.

Curél® Itch Defense® Lotion, with Advanced Ceramide Complex, restores skin's ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent symptoms of dry, itchy skin from returning.

NIOXIN Scalp Relief System Kit is a new three-part hair care regimen infused with aloe vera that soothes the scalp and thickens hair instantly!

The Beautiful Collection by Clairol Professional is a semi-permanent professional-grade hair color you can use at home that will leave hair silky, soft, shiny, and beautiful.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LS Media

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com