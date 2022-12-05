Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Must-Have Beauty Products This Winter

As we plan for the holidays, we can't forget about our skin. Lifestyle editor Joann Butler joins us with the best-kept beauty secrets.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:16:58-05

As we plan for the holidays, we can't forget about our skin. Lifestyle editor Joann Butler joins us with the best-kept beauty secrets.

For more information, visit EvolutionOfSmooth.com, Pantene.com, and ByNaturesSkincare.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com