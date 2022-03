Spring is officially here! Joining us is one of the beauty industry’s leading experts, Michelle Phillips, to share her must-have beauty products that could become your go-to this season.

Products Featured in this segment:

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer

Olay.com or your local retailer

Olaplex Hair Care

Olaplex.com

Mermade Hair 32 mm Pro Waver

Mermadehair.com

Mermade Hair Ionic Blow Dry Brush

Mermadehair.com