Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Must-have beauty buys for your hair

We talk about some great products for your hair.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 16:46:49-04

Lifestyle and beauty editor Joann Butlert has the must have beauty buy for your hair this summer...

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com