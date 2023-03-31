Watch Now
Must-Attend Event for Entrepreneurs: Master Chat GPT in Just Two Days

We're learning about Chat GPT in a Day, and why is their event this weekend is a must-attend for entrepreneurs.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:00:33-04

Be among the first to learn about the most technology on earth from esteemed speakers Terrance McMahon and Mitch Carson.

Terrance is a bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and expert in personal brand building, while Mitch is an internationally recognized expert in marketing and innovation, known for his speaking engagements on these topics.

They're an event this weekend at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando to learn, leverage, and launch Chat GPT for your business. This is a must-attend event for entrepreneurs looking to stay on the cutting edge of marketing and innovation.

For more information, visit ChatGPTinaDay.com.

