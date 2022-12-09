Watch Now
Musicians Helping Musician: Benefit Concert Happening This Weekend

Blues guitarist Selwyn Birchwood is hosting a special benefit concert this weekend for a fellow musician going through some serious health challenges.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 09, 2022
Regi Oliver has been Selwyn's friend and bandmate for the past 13 years. He had to undergo brain surgery recently after a sizeable aneurysm was found.

The benefit concert is happening this Sunday, December 11 at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa. There will be six bands and special guest musicians appearing, as well as a 50/50 raffle and extensive silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SkippersSmokehouse.com.

