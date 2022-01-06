Musician Marc Broussard Performing at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Marc Broussard - singer, songwriter, musician, performer, humanitarian is coming to the Bay Area. He will be performing at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on January 11, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

Louisiana-based artist Marc Broussard is a singer/songwriter and musician who incorporates his Bayou roots into a soulful mix of blues, rock, pop and R&B.

Currently on his 2022 international tour. His latest album 'A Lullaby Collection SOS III' is his third in a series of charitable albums. He has also authored his first children's book 'I Love You For You'.

January 11th show @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre 8:00 pm, 405 Cleveland St, Downtown Clearwater. Tickets $20, $30, $40. Tickets are available at marcbroussard.com or http://www.rutheckerdhall.com/event/marc-broussard

Go to www.marcbroussard.com to win tickets to his concert on January 11th.

You can follow Marc Broussard on Facebook, Instagram, twitter and Spotify @marcbroussard

