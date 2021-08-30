The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement (MAACM) will open on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10 am. Founded and funded by local businessman, philanthropist, and collector Rudy Ciccarello, MAACM is the world’s first museum dedicated to the American Arts and Crafts movement, showcasing over 800 works of art from an era valuing craftsmanship, simplicity, and honesty.

Tickets and memberships are available for pre-sale on our website: www.museumaacm.org.

You can also download our free audio tour app on Google Play or the App Store--search for "MAACM Audio Tour." The app features over 100 audio tour stops from the Museum’s permanent collection and temporary exhibitions and is a great way to preview some of the amazing works of art you will see on display in our 137,000 square-foot museum.

We talk with Betsy Walch, Director of Development, Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement to learn more.