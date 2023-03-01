MUSE 2023 Celebrating the Best Performing & Visual Artists This Friday

The best local performing and visual artists are coming together to celebrate their accomplishments this week.

MUSE is this Friday, March 3 at the Morean Center of Clay. It's a party celebrating the diversity of all the arts and culture in St. Petersburg. It pays tribute to the remarkable talent and variety that can be discovered around every corner of our amazing city.

There will be spontaneous performances and vignettes, gourmet delicacies and cool libations, interactive art opportunities, and of course, the celebration of six outstanding 2023 MUSE award winners.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StPeteArtsAlliance.org/MUSE.