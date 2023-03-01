Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MUSE 2023 Celebrating the Best Performing & Visual Artists This Friday

The best local performing and visual artists are coming together to celebrate their accomplishments this week at MUSE 2023.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:24:45-05

The best local performing and visual artists are coming together to celebrate their accomplishments this week.

MUSE is this Friday, March 3 at the Morean Center of Clay. It's a party celebrating the diversity of all the arts and culture in St. Petersburg. It pays tribute to the remarkable talent and variety that can be discovered around every corner of our amazing city.

There will be spontaneous performances and vignettes, gourmet delicacies and cool libations, interactive art opportunities, and of course, the celebration of six outstanding 2023 MUSE award winners.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StPeteArtsAlliance.org/MUSE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com