MTV Spinoff, 'Deliciousness' returns for one-week event

MTV’s food-themed spinoff of 'Ridiculousness' is back with another one-week event!!
'Deliciousness' is hosted by Tiffany Theissen and stars Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu.
Each episode will feature the internet's most viral and entertaining videos. From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, you don't want to miss this!
We sit down with Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu to find out what their favorite types of videos are and more.
The new season starts March 22nd.
For more information visit www.MTV.com.