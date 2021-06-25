Movies in the Park in Citrus County

Citrus County Parks and Recreation will be presenting a “Dive In” Movie in the Park this summer at the Bicentennial Pool, 8145 W Bicentennial Dr, Crystal River.

Bring your bathing suits to have an enjoyable time floating in the water while watching this movie. Registration is required as the pool area has a maximum capacity of 125.

Please visit the Citrus County Park website to register each person that will be on the pool deck. There is some space available for chairs.

Food will be available for purchase. You may also bring your own snacks and beverages.

For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation administration office at 352-527-7540.

