Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Movies in the Park in Citrus County

items.[0].videoTitle
Citrus County Movies in the Park
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 09:23:25-04

Citrus County Parks and Recreation will be presenting a “Dive In” Movie in the Park this summer at the Bicentennial Pool, 8145 W Bicentennial Dr, Crystal River.

Bring your bathing suits to have an enjoyable time floating in the water while watching this movie. Registration is required as the pool area has a maximum capacity of 125.

Please visit the Citrus County Park website to register each person that will be on the pool deck. There is some space available for chairs.

Food will be available for purchase. You may also bring your own snacks and beverages.

For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation administration office at 352-527-7540.

Or follow on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com