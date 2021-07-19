Motorworks Brewing teams up with Streamsong Resort on special beer

Motorworks and Streamsong teamed up on a collaboration beer that will be served exclusively at the resort complex and two Motorworks tasting rooms. The beer “Little Payne Creek Lager” is a very light, low-carb lager, brewed with lemon-lime. It clocks in at 4.9% ABV and is perfect to enjoy on the warm Florida summer days. The name pays homage to the creek that runs nine miles through the Peace River Watershed into the thousands of acres that compromise the Streamsong Resort location.

