Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Motorworks Brewing teams up with Streamsong Resort on special beer

items.[0].videoTitle
Motorworks Brewery
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 09:33:37-04

Motorworks and Streamsong teamed up on a collaboration beer that will be served exclusively at the resort complex and two Motorworks tasting rooms. The beer “Little Payne Creek Lager” is a very light, low-carb lager, brewed with lemon-lime. It clocks in at 4.9% ABV and is perfect to enjoy on the warm Florida summer days. The name pays homage to the creek that runs nine miles through the Peace River Watershed into the thousands of acres that compromise the Streamsong Resort location.

Learn more by visiting the Motorworks Brewing website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com