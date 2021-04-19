Watch
Mother's Day gifts in every price range

Gold and Diamond Source
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:17:17-04

Mother's Day is right around the corner and Gold and Diamond Source has gifts in every price range. We are joined by Emily Weintraub and Julie Weintraub who highlight some great deals they have going on right now!

Buy a $500 gift card and match it up to $500- get up to $1000 spending power. Gold and Diamond Source also offering 3 to 5 year finance with zero interest always have trade-in policy where your diamond never loses its value.

And wedding season is also upon us! Gold and Diamond Source is having a wedding band special starting April 23rd, buy one wedding band get another one half off.

Visit Gold and Diamond Source at 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater.
Visit their website at http:/www.goldanddiamond.com for more information.
Facebook Link: http://www.facebook.com/golddiamondsource

