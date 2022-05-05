Mother's Day Gift Ideas with Mickey Williams from Share the Glam!

Products mentioned:
Rose Inc Spring Lip Edit Limited Edition Set
Price: $42
CoTz Face Prime and Protect Tinted SPF 40
Price: $27.50
Theraderm Anti-Aging System
Price: $230
Georgie & Lou Parker Bag
Price: $156
Products mentioned:
Rose Inc Spring Lip Edit Limited Edition Set
Price: $42
CoTz Face Prime and Protect Tinted SPF 40
Price: $27.50
Theraderm Anti-Aging System
Price: $230
Georgie & Lou Parker Bag
Price: $156
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com