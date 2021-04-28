Mother's Day Gift Ideas with Jamie O'Donnell

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some ideas to help celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day.

1. Restorative Enzyme Peel and Hand Couture Anti-Aging Hand Crème, Influencer Kit Aloette.com, $19.95

ALOETTE Restorative Enzyme Peel and Hand Couture Anti-Aging Hand Crème A combination of natural fruit extracts including grapefruit, cucumber, papaya and pineapple, plus Aloeganic aloe vera, our non-invasive 60-second miracle peel gently smooths and exfoliates with zero downtime to remove dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, hydrated glow – all in just one minute! Hand Couture is your answer to truly ageless hands. Formulated with an anti-wrinkle peptide - Hand Couture reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles for smoother, firmer-looking hands. And, if Mom is looking to share her favorite finds, The Aloette Influencer program gives her the ability to show, share, and earn with her very own commissionable link and online store! For only $19.95, you’ll receive two full-sized products to show and share on social channels, a great way to start earning income and score even more products with fun Influencer Challenge Incentives! Aloette.com, $19.95 -- a value of $64.95

2. Vibrant By Dr. Stacie Stephenson Amazon, $26.96

VIBRANT: A GROUNDBREAKING PROGRAM TO GET ENERGIZED, OWN YOUR HEALTH, AND GLOW In Vibrant, Dr. Stacie Stephenson introduces readers to a new and empowering way of looking at health. By the end of this life-changing book, readers will have the tools to transform their energy, weight, fitness, and general wellness, tackling everything from enhancing sleep quality to building an iron-clad immune system. With helpful breakdowns on supplements, detoxification, and how to think about disease, this is much more than just another wellness book. Amazon, $26.96

3. Bug Bite Thing BugBiteThing.com or Amazon, $9.95

BUG BITE THING Introducing it’s first new color in black, Bug Bite Thing is Amazon’s #1 seller for insect bite relief. It is reusable, chemical-free and suitable for all ages. Perfect as a fun stocking stuffer for your adventurous family or friends! BugBiteThing.com or Amazon, Under $9.95

4. PhotoShare Smart Frame from Simply Smart Home SimplySmartHome.com and Amazon, $160

PHOTOSHARE FRIENDS AND FAMILY SMART FRAME FROM SIMPLY SMART HOME – Keeps you connected to Mom with a simple tap on your smart phone. You can send your mom photos directly to the PhotoShare frame right from your smart phone with the easy to use app. Additional family members can join in the fun by using the app or emailing photos directly to the frame so everyone can show their love to mom or grandma. The full touch HD display is surrounded by stylish, real wood frames in black or espresso with interchangeable black or white mattes. www.simplysmarthome.com or Amazon, Best Buy, Kohls, Walmart, Home Depot, $160

5. Cask & Kettle K-Pod Cocktails, caskandkettleusa.com/shop $14.99 per carton

CASK & KETTLE HARD COFFEE & CIDER K-POD COCKTAILS Cask & Kettle makes well-crafted Quick Coffee Cocktails for you to brew and enjoy at home. The liquid k-pods contain spirits, coffee, flavorings and can be used in any Keurig-style machine or simply peel lid and pour into hot water for a smooth, aromatic hot coffee cocktail. It is also great cold brewed and served over ice for less than $3/cocktail. Caskandkettleusa.com/shop, $14.99 per carton (contains 5 liquid k-pods)

Find more at www.jamieo.co


