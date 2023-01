A mother of two is bringing calm to millions from her bedroom closet. Katie Krimitsos is the creator of the Women's Meditation Network, a collection of nine podcasts that have been downloaded over 80 million times by women across the globe.

She records her guided meditations in her closet while her young kids are sleeping and it's helping calm folks from morning to night.

All of her podcasts are free! For more information, visit WomensmMeditationNetwork.com.