Most Unique Easter Items for Kids

Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi always encourages us to think differently about gifting and helps us find the most unique items for our kids. Well, Easter is no different. Carly joined us with some unique Easter basket goodies for kids of all ages. For more information, find Carly at hellocapitalm.com or on Instagram @hellocapitalm

Products highlighted in the segment include:

(1) www.nestdesigns.com

Use code MOMSDEAL10 for 10% off

(2) www.hesstoytruck.com

(3) www.britebrush.com

(4) Squeakee Mini, Available at Target & Walmart stores

(5) Heroes of Goo Jit Zu DC, Available at Target & Walmart stores

Find all these, Discount codes and more at HelloCapitalM.com