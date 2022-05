Dinosaurs Around the World features an immersive experience of animatronic dinosaurs. Guests go on an expedition around the world, dropping in to see a variety of dinosaurs living on each of the seven continents. It was created by Imagine Exhibitions and was developed in collaboration with PhD paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson.

It opens May 14 until Labor Day. Tickets and more information are available by calling 813-987-6000 or visiting the museum online at www.mosi.org.